Chennai: Kidnapped baby rescued, two held

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested by the Ennore police for allegedly kidnapping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from Chennai Central Station early Sunday morning. The police rescued the child within a few hours.

Both the suspects, Selvam (40) and Karthick (26) were construction labourers. “A Bengali couple, Sujith Mondal and Sanjana Mondal, were sleeping inside the station near the ticket counter. When Sanjana woke up early in the morning, she could not find her child nearby. The couple immediately informed the railway police,” a police officer said.

The police analysed CCTV footage and found that both the suspects took the child on-board an Ennore-bound local train. Police enquired about the duo with Ennore locals and using information gathered from an autorickshaw driver, the police nabbed the duo and rescued the child. After an inquiry, the duo was sent for judicial remand. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the duo had kidnapped the child to sell at Ennore.