Delhi team’s ‘goal’den chance

The tournament, in its second edition, was held in a bigger format with the initial round taking place in six cities — Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kochi, and Chennai wherein the city leg winners faced each other in the national finale, which also took place here. “Honestly, it hasn’t sunk in yet. We were pretty confident of ourselves right from the qualifying round but to compete against some of the best 5-a-side football teams in India and winning the national final of the Road To Old Trafford tournament is exciting. We can’t wait to go to Manchester and play on the historic turf at Old Trafford. It will be a great experience, a huge honour and we thank Apollo Tyres for providing us with this opportunity,” said Pranav Sharma, captain of Haryana City FC.

Several players performed to their potential in the long tournament. There were many tough games too, which propelled the team to perform to its potential. “I can’t point out a single player as such, but our goalkeeper Aleef made the match-winning save with his face, which is commendable. The toughest match would be the final against Gunners FC, as we both had played the whole day in the gruesome heat and the competition was neck to neck,” he said.

The last edition was won by Kalina Rangers of Mumbai. Playing against them was a legendary team comprising former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov, treble winners, Wes Brow and Andy Cole, and Indian footballing heroes Renedy Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Robin Singh, and Tanvie Hans. “We have seen some great football and amazing talent across all the six cities where Road To Old Trafford took place this year and I would like to congratulate Haryana City FC who emerged as worthy winners. Their display has been superb throughout the tournament to grab the trophy and the cherished opportunity to play at Old Trafford, which I’m sure will be a great experience for them,” said Remus D’Cruz, head marketing-sports and community engagement, Apollo Tyres Ltd.