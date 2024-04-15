From huts to houses in search of a home

CHENNAI: Mosquitoes covered her legs as Devi squatted in front of the traditional stove in the morning. Swatting them away, more a muscle memory now than an act of resistance, she lit a matchstick over the firewood.
Mimicking hopes in Devi’s resigned existence, a whimper of a fire answered. But, even as the flame eventually grows, what will she cook? Groceries are scant and she can’t phone her husband to buy veggies as the charge in her worn-out phone has drained.
Running out of options, Devi decided to charge her phone. What this entails is a four-kilometre walk under the unsparing sun to reach a building that has a charging point on the main road. She douses the whimper and sets out for the journey.
Meeting Devi and the other Irular residents in Thodukadu village, anyone would wish the government relocated them to a place that at least contained basic amenities. This is when these tribals reveal to you why they don’t nurse hopes any more.
This barren land dotted with thatched huts, decades far from modern society, is their ‘promised land’. Last year, the state government granted pattas to 237 Irular families in two villages in Tiruvallur district’s Thodukadu panchayat. Since the conditions in their native village were so horrible, around 35 families moved to the village even before construction of their houses commenced.
While walking through the scorching land, Devi spots an election campaign vehicle. Through a loudspeaker, a man is requesting everyone to vote for a particular party. Though the sound travelled far, the Irular woman’s mind did not register the name of the party or the candidate. They all seem the same to her. They all make the same promises, the neglect appears on all their faces the same way.
No power, gas or proper road
It has been a year since she relocated to Thodukadu along with her husband and three-year-old daughter. Having lived in her native village without any access to modern conveniences, Devi had hoped that the resettlement site would offer her a better life. But, even here, Devi’s family continue to live in a thatched hut without electricity, gas connection or access to a proper road.
Of the families provided pattas for constructing houses, some are yet to receive work orders due to complications in their documents. The families would be provided Rs 4,37,430 for constructing houses measuring 306 sqft. They can also claim Rs 24,570 under the MNREGA scheme for working as a labourer to build their own house.
“We hope to receive the work order soon and then the basic amenities might follow. For now, we lead a bare minimum existence. We have a firewood stove to cook food and a solar bulb for the night. I can’t even send my daughter to the anganwadi, as the centre is four kilometres away,” she said. Moreover, the tribal families said the funds allocated for the house construction are not enough.
‘Rs 50k goes as bribe’
The inadequate allocation coupled with procedural issues to secure approval at every stage, ensures that the house construction moves at a snail’s pace. “Around Rs 2 lakh per 100 sqft is required to construct a house of good quality. So, for the space granted to us, we need Rs 6 lakh. But, of the meagre assistance provided itself, Rs 50,000 goes as bribe to the officials,” said an activist working with the people here. He further noted that a private company is constructing around 40 of the 237 houses spending Rs 6.3 lakh per house. “Naturally, these houses will be of better quality than those built with government funds,” he added.
The government-sponsored houses also won’t have slabs inside rooms, or stairs to reach the terrace, which are among the facilities available in the houses built by the private company under CSR funds. Two months ago, an elderly woman from one of the families died and no one knew where to lay her to rest. Following protests, the officials came and marked a land nearby for a crematorium.
Pakkupettai hamlet
The plight of 15 tribal families in Pakkupettai, a hamlet near Pollivakkam, is even worse. The residents dismantled their huts after the authorities assured them of funds to construct houses following the impact of cyclone Michaung.
However, only Rs 4 lakh was released to construct each house measuring 400 sqft, which is only half of the actual amount required. Now, these families are running behind contractors, requesting them to build houses within the limited budget of Rs 4 lakh, a seemingly impossible task. Meanwhile, an official from the tribal welfare department said the basic facilities in these settlements would be improved under the Tholkudi scheme that was introduced in the recent budget.
237
Irular families received pattas for plots in two villages in Tiruvallur district’s Thodukadu panchayat last year
Rs 4,37,430
would be provided for constructing a 306-sq.ft house. But some are yet to receive work orders due to complications in documents
Rs 6.3 lakh
each is being provided to 40 of the 237 families by a private company. “Naturally, these houses will be of better quality than those built with government funds,” an activist said
*Name changed