From huts to houses in search of a home

CHENNAI: Mosquitoes covered her legs as Devi squatted in front of the traditional stove in the morning. Swatting them away, more a muscle memory now than an act of resistance, she lit a matchstick over the firewood.

Mimicking hopes in Devi’s resigned existence, a whimper of a fire answered. But, even as the flame eventually grows, what will she cook? Groceries are scant and she can’t phone her husband to buy veggies as the charge in her worn-out phone has drained.

Running out of options, Devi decided to charge her phone. What this entails is a four-kilometre walk under the unsparing sun to reach a building that has a charging point on the main road. She douses the whimper and sets out for the journey.

Meeting Devi and the other Irular residents in Thodukadu village, anyone would wish the government relocated them to a place that at least contained basic amenities. This is when these tribals reveal to you why they don’t nurse hopes any more.

This barren land dotted with thatched huts, decades far from modern society, is their ‘promised land’. Last year, the state government granted pattas to 237 Irular families in two villages in Tiruvallur district’s Thodukadu panchayat. Since the conditions in their native village were so horrible, around 35 families moved to the village even before construction of their houses commenced.

While walking through the scorching land, Devi spots an election campaign vehicle. Through a loudspeaker, a man is requesting everyone to vote for a particular party. Though the sound travelled far, the Irular woman’s mind did not register the name of the party or the candidate. They all seem the same to her. They all make the same promises, the neglect appears on all their faces the same way.