Furever friends

CHENNAI : Dingus, a 10-month-old survivor, is a bundle of quirky cuteness. This furball and cuddle-bug may take time to warm up to fellow felines but once she does, she’s all about playtime and friendship. Dingus enjoys frolicking with toys, sleeping in boxes, binge-watching TV shows, and savouring a variety of foods. She is fully vaccinated and spayed, so potential cat parents can rest easy knowing she’s a healthy, happy kitty.

Twelve-month-old Bonbon boasts big, round eyes and an innocent face that’ll melt even the coldest of hearts. He makes sure he shows his humans all the affection and love. Bonbon’s pastimes include lounging in comfy spots, indulging in his favourite meals, and having synchronised zoomies with his feline pals. His sweet, kind and patient nature ensures he’ll be your loyal companion through thick and thin. He has been vaccinated and neutered.

Ginger kitten Thakkali was found inside a car, with pet-fearing mechanics afraid to touch him. After running around, he was rescued from under the car tire. Initially, hungry, scared, and tired, this playful munchkin is safe and secure.

Don’t miss your chance to bring Dingus, Bonbon, or Thakkali into your life. These kittens, are perfect for a home full of love, laughter, and endless purrs. Adoption procedures apply. Reach out to @auravilla_cathomestay_chennai for details.

To feature pets for adoption, write to cityexpresschn@gmail.com