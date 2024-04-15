Madras musings in murals

CHENNAI : In the ever-evolving landscape of life, whether scrolling through social media feeds or walking down the streets in the city, the one element that’s never overlooked — the mesmerising tapestry of vibrant hues we encounter every day. Aptly, what defines the enduring form today is the saying of Bertolt Brecht that ‘Art is not a mirror held up to reality but a hammer with which to shape it’. Embracing this tool of expression on World Art Day, the story delves into the strokes of art that empower communities.

The genesis of uplifting communities through art can be traced to Mexico’s Muralist Movement in the 20th century, vividly weaving the dreams and challenges of its people on walls. Evolving from the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s to the Feminist Art Movement in the 1960s, how muralism emerges as an evocative medium to amplify voices and empower the marginalised makes it a potent catalyst in cultivating communities.

As we traverse into the contemporary forms of urban art such as graffiti, murals, and digital illustrations, the essence of muralism remains steadfast. Known for its controversial nature in the past, it unveils a new face of brushing solidarity among the locale.

Uprooting this expression, CE takes you through a studio of street and mural artists who enlighten the diverse communities we live with.

A-Kill, T3K Crew

Amid the social stigmas of Kannagi Nagar, an urban slum presumed to be the area of hooch in Chennai, smiles two sisters from the fishermen community, portrayed by A-Kill. Specialised in large-scale photorealistic graffiti, A-Kill takes his inspiration from the overlooked communities through street photography. Seeking to highlight the local communities rather than the privileged, A-Kill says, “The mural aimed to make art feel more relatable and impactful for the locale. The portrait of two sisters depicts the fishing community in the suburbs of Chennai. Their smiles and energy were the true spirit of the community that represented the positivity and affection among themselves.”

An alumnus of the One Academy in Malaysia, A-Kill sheds light on mural art, and shares, “It is a powerful form that can communicate messages quickly. It has evolved into a style that transcends its origins in mere vandalism, shifting towards a more socially conscious and community-focused approach.”