Madras musings in murals

CHENNAI : In the ever-evolving landscape of life, whether scrolling through social media feeds or walking down the streets in the city, the one element that’s never overlooked — the mesmerising tapestry of vibrant hues we encounter every day. Aptly, what defines the enduring form today is the saying of Bertolt Brecht that ‘Art is not a mirror held up to reality but a hammer with which to shape it’. Embracing this tool of expression on World Art Day, the story delves into the strokes of art that empower communities.
The genesis of uplifting communities through art can be traced to Mexico’s Muralist Movement in the 20th century, vividly weaving the dreams and challenges of its people on walls. Evolving from the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s to the Feminist Art Movement in the 1960s, how muralism emerges as an evocative medium to amplify voices and empower the marginalised makes it a potent catalyst in cultivating communities.
As we traverse into the contemporary forms of urban art such as graffiti, murals, and digital illustrations, the essence of muralism remains steadfast. Known for its controversial nature in the past, it unveils a new face of brushing solidarity among the locale.
Uprooting this expression, CE takes you through a studio of street and mural artists who enlighten the diverse communities we live with.
A-Kill, T3K Crew
Amid the social stigmas of Kannagi Nagar, an urban slum presumed to be the area of hooch in Chennai, smiles two sisters from the fishermen community, portrayed by A-Kill. Specialised in large-scale photorealistic graffiti, A-Kill takes his inspiration from the overlooked communities through street photography. Seeking to highlight the local communities rather than the privileged, A-Kill says, “The mural aimed to make art feel more relatable and impactful for the locale. The portrait of two sisters depicts the fishing community in the suburbs of Chennai. Their smiles and energy were the true spirit of the community that represented the positivity and affection among themselves.”
An alumnus of the One Academy in Malaysia, A-Kill sheds light on mural art, and shares, “It is a powerful form that can communicate messages quickly. It has evolved into a style that transcends its origins in mere vandalism, shifting towards a more socially conscious and community-focused approach.”
Vijz
Speaking life through graffiti in his local language, Vijayaraj aka Vijz, a wild-style artist-illustrator spray paints to bring out the marginalised in an intricate form.
Embarking on his artistic journey as a hip-hop street dancer, Vijz seamlessly shifted to graffiti in 2010, blending the essence of hip-hop culture into the elements of Tamil through his vibrant creations. Reflecting on the project called The Plastic for Change, he shares, “The work portrays the living conditions of waste collectors, illustrating their tireless efforts in collecting and recycling plastics. Such depictions serve as a platform for educating viewers to stand, step aside, ponder upon the written and understand how they too can contribute to the community.” In the fast-paced world, Vijz firmly believes in the captivating power of graffiti to resonate with the younger generation.
Calling it an unconventional form, he shares, “Graffiti commands attention for its ability to transcend generations and communities. It provides a broader platform for individuals to express their interpretations on societal issues freely, fostering social acknowledgement and understanding.”
Hariharan, Kri Foundation
Elevating the spirits to fostering a collective change for the community and by the community, Hariharan, the co-founder of the Kri Foundation embarked on their journey from the Paint Box Movement — a grassroots encouragement effort for individuals to beautify their surroundings.
Operating as a small non-profit organisation focused on public art and waste management, the foundation has curated various empowering and collaborating projects with scrap collectors in Greams Road, The Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu, a lighthouse for children with disabilities, and the Urur Kuppam residents in Besant Nagar etc.
“We painted the compound walls of the Spastics Society with their members, which carried a powerful message of how they have boundless potential in everything they set out to achieve,” shares Hari, adding, “We believe the real change blooms from within communities and empowering them to paint their own spaces, will bring the sense of inclusivity into the place they live in.”