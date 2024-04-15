Meet the flag-finding wunderkind

CHENNAI : Holding a frame that is half his height, Virraj Kurapati flashes a jubiliant smile. The frame contains a certificate from the International Book of Records, according him the title ‘Super Talented Kid’. Thanks to his exceptional memory, this barely 3.5-year-old kid from Coimbatore now holds two records.

The boy has identified 195 country flags with zero errors. The team from the International Book of Records verified everything and conducted an assessment during which Viraaj was managed to achieve this feat. Besides, India Book of Records has also issued a ‘IBR Achiever’ certificate for identifying 180 country flags, 25 each of animals, fruits, vegetables and parts of the body at such a young age.

On learning about the boy’s achievement, Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati called him to his office and congratulated him.

Viraaj’s proud parents K Bhargav Tej, an IFS officer serving as a deputy director at Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and K Sneha, a business woman, said the strong memory power of their son was god’s gift. “It came naturally to him. About six months back, we started showing him a few play cards containing pictures of a few vegetables, fruits, animals etc. He just saw it once and was able to identify them. Then, we showed him different country flags. Having noticed his special talent, we applied for the International and India Book of Records,” they said.