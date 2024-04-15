Retired Sub Inspector pushed down by drunk man, dies

CHENNAI: A retired Sub Inspector of Police (SI), whose head hit a boulder on the road when a drunk man pushed him down two days ago, succumbed to his injuries at Chromepet Government Hospital on Sunday. Sivaraman (29), who was arrested on Friday itself in connection with the incident, was charged with the SI’s murder on Sunday.

“Sivaraman, a cab driver who hails from Tiruvannamalai district, was lying on the road at Rajayyar Street in an inebriated state. As he was lying down near retired SI Krishnamoorthy’s house, a passerby informed the former policeman about this,” police said.

“Krishamoorthy came out and saw that Sivaraman was sleeping in the middle of the road, causing much trouble for the motorists. He sprinkled water on the cab driver’s face and woke him up. Enraged by this, Sivaraman began quarrelling with Krishnamoorthy and pushed him down,” the sources further added.

The retired Sub Inspector of Police hit his head on a boulder and sustained severe injuries. He was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sivaraman tried to flee the spot, but the locals caught him and handed him over to the police. After Krishnamoorthy breathed his last on Sunday, the police altered the case against the cab driver to murder.