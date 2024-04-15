Shades of a vibrant journey

A visit to any art museum that houses artworks from another century may be taxing on one’s feet and weary to one’s eyes on encountering too much allure, but it never challenges your vocabulary. The title, generally, says it all. The Girl with A Pearl Earring by Vermeer, The Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh, Water Lilies by Monet, The Mill by Rembrandt, Shakuntala by Raja Ravi Varma…. it couldn’t be simpler to understand or define.

And now, sample these — The Perversions of Empire: The Microphone Connections, Arrested Image of a Dream - Stone Wings (b), and Forensic Trail of the Grand Banquet….these are titles of contemporary artworks that first, need to be interpreted and then, connected to the visual, with the latter effort failing at most times for an art-unfamiliar audience.

When art evolved from its perfect rendering of the world around it, and conceptual art took over, then it simply wasn’t enough to be plain and straight. The title had to be an artwork by itself — complex and indecipherable. Even the iconic Mona Lisa would not have been spared the tongue twisters today and would, in all probability, have been called ‘Time and Space in the delusion of a smile’!

THE GRAND UNVEILING

We all know how arty art show openings are. There’s wine, there’s haute couture, there are artists dressed to rebel, there are critics with discerning eyes and yes, there’s the art.

Art exhibitions have always been around since the 18th century, though their nature has changed over the years. And what about the periods before? What did the Leonardo da Vincis and the Raphaels do with their masterpieces? Well, times were different then. Galleries and museums were unheard of. Art was usually commissioned by rich patrons. Monarchs demanded portraits, noblemen sought the same, along with items that pronounced their status thrown in alongside the main subject, and religious authorities paid for visual narratives from the scriptures, to further induce faith in the devotee. So, the unveiling of the commissioned artwork was only focused on the acceptance of the patrons, for it was their generosity that constituted the livelihood of the artists of yore.

Perhaps artists have progressed from working for privileged patrons to being able to create whatever they wanted. Democracy in art currently allows artists to boldly state, “Take it or leave it”. Or have these wealthy patrons from centuries ago merely transformed into the art collectors of today? Even when revelling in the success of an art show opening, isn’t the artist unknowingly still dependent on patronage? Perhaps some things don’t really change; they merely mould themselves with time.