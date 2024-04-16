Bonhomie at Bihu bash

CHENNAI: The air crackled with cultural fervour as the Assam Association Chennai (AAC) hosted the Bihu celebration on April 13. The event, held at a private resort, brought families, young professionals, and students alike, to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Assam.

Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, principal secretary/commissioner of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest. Pradeep K Sarma, professor, Sikkim University and former president of AAC, unfurled the flag in a ceremonial hoisting. Deepali Patwary, whose home served as the first meeting point for the Assamese community in Chennai in the 1970s, took center stage alongside Deben Doloi, vice president, AAC, and Gautam Deori, general secretary, of AAC. The festivities were a vibrant blend of tradition and fun. Attendees participated in the exciting ‘Rongali’ or ‘Rong’ activity, while the Bihu Bazaar offered a treasure trove of local delights, from traditional attire to handcrafted souvenirs. Cultural performances like group dance were held too.

No celebration is complete without delectable food. Guests were treated to a delightful spread of Assamese cuisine, featuring aromatic teas, local snacks, and the quintessential jolpan. The event also witnessed the launch of the AAC’s new digital platform, aaconline.in, a significant step in strengthening connections within the community.

Gautam addressed the gathering highlighting the association’s dedication to promoting Assamese culture across Tamil Nadu. As the evening progressed, a glamorous fashion show and a captivating group medley enthralled the audience. The melodious tunes of Jyotishna Gautam and Prasenjit Parasar brought the musical extravaganza to a close.