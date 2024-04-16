Bumpy ride to polling booth from Koyambedu in Chennai

CHENNAI: The bustling Koyambedu, considered to be the hub for Chennai commuters until three months ago, has since been gradually losing out on trade activities, putting a great many livelihoods at stake. While the pandemic and lockdowns drained the small-time traders’ coffers, the shifting of Koyambedu bus terminus to Kilambakkam was the final nail in the coffin. Most of the traders shut shop, and are still searching for alternative jobs.

Reminiscing of a time not that long ago, a lodge owner said that he used to earn north of Rs 5,000 daily. “Now, my earnings have plummeted to around Rs 750,” he added.

The entire stretch along the 100 Feet Road in Koyambedu has been hit hard. This has had a cascading effect which could impact the Lok Sabha poll fortunes.

The prime location of the Koyambedu market was fitting in all aspects. On one hand, there was state private and public transport available, and on the other, the market was well connected to transport hubs of Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore through Chennai Metro. “We thought the state government would put to good use both Koyambedu and Kilambakkam bus terminuses,” said the lodge owner.

The shifting came as a sudden blow, impacting the entire economy of Koyambedu whose fortunes were linked to the wholesale market and the bus terminus. The government decision has also hit the arrival of vegetables to the market.

S Chandran, Market Management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary said that the arrival of vegetables to the market has certainly dipped, but he refuted claims that it had affected the traders’ profits.

A trader, upon condition of anonymity, said that retailers and wholesalers living on the outskirts are not depending on the Koyambedu market anymore.

Mani, an autorickshaw driver, said all the livelihoods associated with the Koyambedu bus terminus are in the lurch now. “I used to earn Rs 2,000 daily, but now it is a hand-to-mouth existence. Though in debt, I have to fend for my two children, so I keep working for the meagre earnings,” he said.

The shifting of bus terminus has dealt a significant blow to the commuters. “The connectivity to the new terminus is a huge issue. Everyone has been impacted. So, it is a poll issue,” said 65-year-old Mangayakarasi.

A M Vikiramaraja from the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalain Peramaippu, said the traders are keeping their fingers crossed hoping that the situation would improve somehow.