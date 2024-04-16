Chennai: Machine expo to expand minds

CHENNAI: The human mind’s capacity to imagine and create has long been limitless, stemming from dreaming for a better future or the gnawing curiosity to invent machines. These aspirations are often peppered in fiction and films — Rajnikanth’s quirky Chitti in Enthiran, the time machines in Back to the Future, or submarines in Twenty Thousand Leagues Across the Sea.

Before work on human-like droids began, Czech playwright Karel Capek first publicly used the word in his play Rossum’s Universal Robots, in 1920. Science fiction writer Isaac Asimov is credited with coining the term robotics before it entered into textbooks and everyday parlance.

The pages of Capek and Asimov’s works have yellowed over time and obtained cult status and the technology and robots have moved from bookshelves to the daily grind in industries. From crafting stone weapons to tinkering with gadgets, technology has become the epicentre of civilisations. Innovation and invention are at the core of the International Machine Tool Fair (IMTOF) to be held at Chennai Trade Centre on April 18 and 20 to 23.

With over 500 exhibits lined up, the fair — organised by the Madras Machine Tools Manufacturers Association (MMTMA) — will facilitate the participation of 300 brands, from local and international businesses. The expo aims to put a spotlight on the machine tools technology across the globe and “is a live demonstration for people to see recent technology and updation. Many industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers can link up on a single platform,” explains R Praveen, general manager of IMTOF, adding that brands from 26 other countries will participate.

As industries prioritise time-saving solutions and adequate quantity of output, today’s machines and droids follow suit. The stalls will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions, says Praveen. Their product categories will include machining centres, turning machines, drilling machines, grinding machines, building materials, energy designing solutions, sheet cutting metal and laser, cold forging, 3D printers, and animators.

According to a release shared with CE, D Vinoth Babu, president of MMTMA, says, “This edition of the exhibition will serve as a hub for knowledge exchange, networking, and business opportunities, facilitating collaboration and growth within the machine tools industry.” Speaking about providing a dynamic and enriching experience, R Jayachandran, convenor, says, “IMTOF 2024 is not just a trade show; it’s a platform for fostering innovation, driving industry growth, and shaping the future of machine tools.”

The expo will also conduct seminars, workshops, and networking sessions. Leaders will share their expertise on trends, technological advancements, and invaluable insights to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape. As Albert Einstein said: “Creativity is seeing what others see and thinking what no one else ever thought.”

IMTOF will be held at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on April 18 and 20-23. To register, visit www.imtof.in or call: 7200976882.