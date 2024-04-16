Histories from the margins

CHENNAI: Language — while arbitrary and evolving constantly — holds histories and hierarchies; it allows a peek into dialects, dynamics, and demographics and yet carries the power to break boundaries and move us deeply; In the poem ‘Infant Language’, poet Sukirthirani yearns for a language “which no one has spoken so far” which has meanings “as wide as the skies. Its gentle words won’t wound the tender surface of the tongue.”

From revolutionary Babasaheb BR Ambedkar, leader ‘Thanthai’ Periyar to singer Dalit Subbaiah, their body of written words have brought worlds of change, and are still read fervently today. Over the years, as honour killings and caste-based violence continue, solidarities have also followed suit along with the growth of the anti-caste movement, Dalit History Month, since 2015, has spotlighted artists and writers from the community. This year, CE talks to activists, educationists, and youngsters from the community, about what April means to them, and how Ambedkar has inspired them to do more.

“Every Dalit has their own history. The community has struggled for 3,000 years and it has sustained, survived, and fought back successfully, that has to be told. Mainstream history has a lot of Dalit history but it has to be pinpointed,” says Shalin Maria Lawrence, activist and writer. She points out that history textbooks are penned by the privileged.

Did you know rasam has roots in being a dish from the Dalit community? Or that Thirukkural was penned by Thiruvalluvar, a Dalit, and his works were brought into vernacular usage by Iyotee Thasar? Or that the Reserve Bank of India can be traced to Ambedkar’s writing? Shalin’s book Sandakaari delves into these facts and her tales. “We want our people to know our history, our history is glorious,” says Shalin

A for April, A for Awareness

For Shalin, her April and days beyond April include dropping truth bombs, facts, and redefining mainstream history. On April 14, she follows crowds that mill inside Ambedkar Mani Mandapam in Adyar to garland Babasaheb; speeches, music, and beats of parai follow; the joy is palpable in the air. Despite the unbearable heat in summer, there are crowds, the activist says, adding “April is a month of fun and frolic, celebrative and commemorative.”

North of Adyar, on this day, the streets of Vysarpadi reverberate with songs of Ambedkar and are adorned with lights; masses garland his statue in the market nearby and speeches from youth groups — with or without mics — follow. “Our people in Vyasarpadi do not have a strong connection to the term Dalit History Month, but everyone knows Ambedkar’s birthday is on April 14; that day is a day of pride,” says Sarathkumar, one of the founders of tuition centre Vyasai Thozhargal.

Since 2015, the centre has been organising programmes introducing the leader’s ideology to students. “We would focus on education; for the kids of single parents, we would pay the fees and distribute notebooks to all kids. We want to bring awareness about him, what he did for us, and how we can examine him,” explains Sarathkumar.