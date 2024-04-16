Man sexually assaults minor on flight from London, held

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Monday while they were travelling on a Chennai-bound flight from London.

The Meenambakkam AWPS police identified the suspect as Jawas George of Anna Nagar, who worked as a software engineer in Ireland.

“The incident took place on Sunday when George was sitting behind the minor on the flight. The Class 10 student alerted her parents, who immediately approached the cabin crew for help. After the flight landed in Chennai, the minor’s parents lodged a police complaint,” an officer said.

Based on the CCTV footage and the flight manifest, the police traced George’s details and arrested him on Monday morning.

A case was registered under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and George was remanded to judicial custody.