Rigorous imprisonment for strays on police campus in Chennai?

CHENNAI: Going by recent claims of dog lovers and activists, over two dozen stray dogs that occupied the vast City Police Commissioner Office campus in Vepery, are staring at a bleak future. Some of the animals have allegedly been displaced, and the remaining ones could soon perish as outsiders have been forbidden from feeding the dogs.
Neighbourhood animal feeder Vidya Reddy has written to the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) stating that the public is at present not allowed to feed the stray dogs inside commissionerate premises as was the practice for the past many years. Only last year, the office took the initiative to collar and document all the dogs.
“Until a few months ago, the animal feeders were allowed to feed the dogs outside the premises around 11 pm so as to avoid any disturbance to the public. The feeders had also sterilised 21 of the 25 dogs, and facilitated the adoption of over 10 others,” Vidya said. A few weeks ago, she had to put down an elderly dog, which was on the brink of death.
It may have all begun with a dog that was new to the campus, biting a police personnel a few months ago. The stray was immediately captured and handed over to authorities concerned. Later, it was revealed that the dog was ailing from a tumour growth and this could have led to its aggression. “A while later, most of the dogs were chased out, and sentries near the gate have been provided cane to ensure that the dogs don’t enter the campus again. Even the few personnel who occasionally fed the old and timid dogs, were warned of suspension,” she said.
When contacted, a senior police official said, “The activist’s claim that we are not allowing animal feeders to place water or food for dogs outside the premises is completely false. They can feed the animals outside whenever they want. But we cannot allow it inside the campus.”
Premises inspected by TNAWB
Last Friday, members of the TNAWB inspected the premises and convened a meeting with police officials. TNAWB member Shruti Vinodh Raj said, “We will be recommending the police office to undertake a vaccination and Animal Birth Control drives.”