Man charred to death after bike crushed between van and lorry in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was charred to death near Manali after his bike got crushed between a van and a container lorry. Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing police said the deceased, Sundarrajan of Andarkuppam near Ponneri, worked as a contract employee for Indian Additives Limited (IAL).

“On early Tuesday morning, Sundarrajan was riding his bike along Thiruvottiyur-Manali road, when a van rammed his vehicle from the rear side and due to the impact, the bike collided with a container truck that was coming in the opposite direction. The truck was going in the wrong direction on the one-way road,” a police officer said.

The bike got stuck between the two vehicles and caught fire. Before Sundarrajan could react, the flames engulfed him. Upon information, the police recovered his body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered, and the van driver has been detained. “The van also got completely charred, but the driver escaped without injuries,” police added.