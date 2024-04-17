Polls: Special trains to link Chennai, Kovai via delta districts

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has decided to operate special trains from Chennai to Coimbatore and Nagercoil aiming to reduce rush ahead of the general elections. Interestingly, the trains to Coimbatore from Chennai Egmore will pass through the mainline covering Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Kumbakonam, Tiruchy and Dindigul.

According to an official note, the Chennai Egmore-Coimbatore Special Express will leave Chennai Egmore at 4.25 pm on April 18 and 20 (Thursday and Saturday) and reach Coimbatore at 8.20 am the next day.

On its return journey, the Coimbatore-Chennai Egmore special express will leave Coimbatore at 8.40 pm on April 19 and 21 (Friday and Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 10.05 am the next day. The trains will run through Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Kumbakonam, Tiruchy, Dindigul, Palani, Pollachi and Podanur stations in both directions.

Similarly, the Tambaram-Kanniyakumari Superfast Special will leave Tambaram at 4.45 pm on April 18 and 20 (Thursday & Saturday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 4.40 am the next day.

On its return journey, the Kanniyakumari-Tambaram Superfast Special will leave Kanniyakumari at 8.30 pm on April 19 and 21 (Friday and Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 9.20 am the next day. “Advance reservations for the trains have opened online,” the statement read.