Tasty trails

CHENNAI: During the Covid lockdown, my daughter and I played this game where we would rotate the globe. At whichever point the globe stopped, she would ask me to learn four dishes from that region and cook them at home,” says Varsha Panjabi, a food connoisseur. What started as a globetrotting effort through recipes in her kitchen, has now grown into a series, The Travelling Chef, four years later. As part of this series, Varsha visits homes and hotels and posts videos on her Instagram handle (@shasmultiverse).

As CE sits down with Varsha for a chat, she begins by talking about her latest cooking escapade at Mathsya Egmore. She calls it one-of-a-kind as she had to cook the authentic Mysore Masala Dosa on a 110 kg dosa tawa for her recent episode. “The excitement is real and all of this is an experience of a kind,” she tells us.

For The Travelling Chef Varsha spots and stops at places where food is celebrated. Be it a five-star restaurant or a farmer’s house, Varsha is on a mission to reach out to them, learn a recipe, recreate it, and build respect for them and the food they cook. She says, “It’s like my way of paying an ode to the culinary world. I’m cooking for the chef and he gets to judge me, who is not a chef and do not cook professionally, because a chef is judged for his food every day.”

Varsha might not have graduated from a culinary institute but has honed her skills and knowledge by completing courses — some virtual — from various universities. She is also a certified food anthropologist in the five states of south India. Varsha says, “I know which rice comes from which part of Tamil Nadu and why they grow what is farmed in each region. I know the background of each kind of produce in a particular area from the south of India.”

Working for brands

Her passion for learning different cuisines began during her extensive travel in her modelling days. Sharing an incident from 2009, she says, “I was shooting on a farm in Pollachi and I could smell something too yummy. Tracing the smell, I reached a farmer’s house. I knocked on their door and asked them to make me a plate. The farmer’s wife served me rice, and yellow dal and sprinkled some salt on top. She took something out that I can only describe as liquid gold. That was homemade ghee, which gave the aroma when added to the dal. Even today when I close my eyes I can smell and taste the meal.”

Such instances helped her build her command over food. Additionally, she has learned from people she has interacted with. During her school days, she went to a Ponnuswami hotel with a notebook. She wrote down the recipes from the 70-year-old Chettiar cook and picked up her knowledge of Chettinad cuisine from him. “He gave me insights on why Ajinomoto was used in Chettinad food. The region’s primary import and export was with Burma. They brought this flavour enhancer to Chettinad food. Additionally, he taught me things like why curry leaves should not be pulled off the stem, but split into two for the juice to come out, which is healthy,” she narrates.