VISTAS: PhD conferred on Chandrayaan-3 project chief P Veeramuthuvel

CHENNAI: The 14th annual convocation of the Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) was held at Velan Arangam, Pallavaram recently. The institute conferred an honorary doctorate on the project director of Chandrayaan-3 mission, P Veeramuthuvel, on the occasion.

Actor Ram Charan Konidela, Dr G S K Velu, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Trivitron Healthcare and Padma Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta, Indian professional table tennis player, were also awarded honorary doctorates.

As many as 80 gold medallists and 100 PhD scholars received their degrees in person, while a total of 4,555 graduates also received their degrees on the occasion.

Prof T G Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), took part in the function as chief guest and delivered the convocation address.

Founder-Chancellor Dr Ishari K Ganesh presided over the function in the presence of Dr A Jothi Murugan, Pro-Chancellor (planning and development), Dr Arthi K Ganesh, Pro-Chancellor (academics), and

Dr Preethaa Ganesh, Vice -President, Vels Group of Institutions.