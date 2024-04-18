Dreams in the Ballot

CHENNAI: In the television series Derry Girls, as an ethno-religious conflict rages across northern Ireland, Erin Quin turns 18 and needs to cast her vote for the first time on the Good Friday Agreement. This deal aimed to bring an end to 30 years of conflict dubbed ‘the Troubles’. “I’m not sure I’m ready for the world. But things can’t stay the same, and they shouldn’t.
No matter how scary it is, we have to move on, and we have to grow up because things...well, they might just change for the better. So we have to be brave. And if our dreams get broken along the way...we have to make new ones from the pieces,” she says in the season finale. Erin’s words ring true across polling booths, as youngsters step up and vote for a better world.
As Chennai is a day away from the 2024 Lok Sabha Assembly election, hundreds of young voters will encounter the ballot boxes and EVM machines for the first time. On April 19, first-time voters will voice their wishes for the upcoming government and choose their candidate after careful consideration.
Eye on infrastructure
The Preamble, the soul of the Constitution, declares India as a “sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic, committed to justice, equality and liberty for the people.” Ananya, who is voting from the Saligramam constituency, hopes that the government works towards secularism, the words lifting from the pages of our law book onto on-ground implementation.
“As a first-time voter who is going to see an electoral ballot for the first time, I would ensure I am voting for the right candidate and party. There have to be changes like better roads, and electricity. After the 2021 election, the state of electricity has worsened, we often have power cuts, especially during summer. I hope to elect a corruption-free government,” says Ananya. Her preparation for the poll process involves reading manifestos, basic research on candidates, speaking with family members and friends, and attending campaigns.
Meanwhile, G Jaina Jain, a student, dreams of an equalitarian society. She desires to elect a government that ensures water supply reaches residents of north Chennai, provides amenities in slum areas, and sex education in school syllabi. “The major change should be made by giving women equal rights in all the sections of society. I will vote for a party that makes promises and completes them. I believe the candidate should not be a racist, bigot or one who acts out of ignorance and prejudice. The candidate must believe in, practice and aggressively support equality, behave equally among all the religions, and castes.”
The state of a society apart, improving roads and public transport, taking green initiatives, and developmental reforms — this is a list of issues Anuranjan Vikas hopes candidates will address. He says, “I’m looking at a party which promises to tackle the job crisis. With the current job market, we need real plans, not just talk. Another big one is healthcare. I want a manifesto that commits to improving healthcare accessibility. Education policies that aim to enhance the quality of education are also important.”
While choosing a candidate, Anuranjan says, integrity and a clean record are key. They need “commitment to local issues and if they will stand up for what our community needs, I consider their approachability. We want someone who listens, not just talks,” he says, adding the candidate must prove effectiveness in getting things done. Concurring, M Harishree, a student, says, “The candidate should be someone who prioritises the people, record and track the information (quick actions with any complaint without taking the time or postponing it, prioritises issues first), uses social media, and is a strong leader.”
Focus on democratic values
The concept of democracy has origins in the ancient city of Athens, where shards of ostraka pottery were used as ballot papers. Decades later we have moved to EVMs but the idea of people’s rule continues to remain at the core.
Kripa from Valasarawakkam says, “In the end, it’s unfortunately a matter of choosing the lesser evil. The hope I have for the future government is to reinstate India’s position as a democracy instead of an elected autocracy which also clearly indicates what political powers I want in the centre. I hope there’s a change in the basic needs of people from education to food instead of focus on foreign relations and scientific progress.” She wishes the new ruling body at the local level prioritises roads, commutes, resolving traffic, and dealing with stagnation during monsoon.
Similarly, journalism student Jaya Suryan is disillusioned but points out that this election season revolves around choosing a lesser evil; rather than picking the right candidate, he says, it is about ensuring the wrong candidate does not win. “I don’t want conservative thoughts to persist in the future. The future government must be liberal. As we see in our daily news, this is currently not the case. The candidates who are elected must ensure basic human rights and freedom of speech and rights,” Jaya says. He stresses how people can raise their voices through the election process.
In the previous poll, Chennai South had registered a 58% turnout while the north had a turnout of 64%, points out district election officer J Radhakrishnan. There is a category of urban apathy with no single uniform reason, he says, adding that the GCC enforced 45 different interventions to increase voters’ turnout.
“First-time voters are critical. We involved colleges and roped in influencers in our campaigns. Elections are the foundation of democracy and they need to know there is no need for cynicism and they have a tremendous role in the voting process.” The IAS officer urges them to enjoy this day and not get frustrated in the queue and vote in other elections, including the local polls.
Before you vote...
Voters’ guide as per to the Election Commission of India
Locate your polling station with voters.eci.gov.in or call the voter helpline at 1950.
No gadgets are allowed inside the polling booth.
Carry any approved Identity Document: Voter ID Card, (EPIC), Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, Service Identity Card, Passbook with photo by bank/post office, health insurance smart card (M/o Labour), driving license, passport, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, pension document, official identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs or MNREGA job card.
Stand in the queue, polling officer will check your name in the voter list and your ID proof. The official will ink your finger with indelible ink, give you a slip, and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).
Deposit the slip at the third polling official. Show your inked finger, proceed to the polling booth.
To vote, press the button on the EVM against the candidate of choice/NOTA. A red light glows. To verify your vote, the VVPAT will print and display the ballot slip containing the serial number, name, and symbol of the chosen candidate/NOTA.
Note: If you do not see the ballot slip in the VVPAT or hear the loud beep, contact the presiding officer. The slip will be visible through the glass for seven seconds. Printed slips will be secured in the VVPAT.
In case of queries, visit: https://ecisveep.nic.in/files/file/2168-voting-process-at-polling-booth/
Voters’ Pledge: “We, the citizens of India, having abiding faith in democracy, hereby pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of our country and the dignity of free, fair, and peaceful elections, and to vote in every election fearlessly and without being influenced by considerations of religion, race, caste, community, language or any inducement.”
(Inputs from Devrishi)