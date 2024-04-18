Dreams in the Ballot

CHENNAI: In the television series Derry Girls, as an ethno-religious conflict rages across northern Ireland, Erin Quin turns 18 and needs to cast her vote for the first time on the Good Friday Agreement. This deal aimed to bring an end to 30 years of conflict dubbed ‘the Troubles’. “I’m not sure I’m ready for the world. But things can’t stay the same, and they shouldn’t.

No matter how scary it is, we have to move on, and we have to grow up because things...well, they might just change for the better. So we have to be brave. And if our dreams get broken along the way...we have to make new ones from the pieces,” she says in the season finale. Erin’s words ring true across polling booths, as youngsters step up and vote for a better world.

As Chennai is a day away from the 2024 Lok Sabha Assembly election, hundreds of young voters will encounter the ballot boxes and EVM machines for the first time. On April 19, first-time voters will voice their wishes for the upcoming government and choose their candidate after careful consideration.

Eye on infrastructure

The Preamble, the soul of the Constitution, declares India as a “sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic, committed to justice, equality and liberty for the people.” Ananya, who is voting from the Saligramam constituency, hopes that the government works towards secularism, the words lifting from the pages of our law book onto on-ground implementation.

“As a first-time voter who is going to see an electoral ballot for the first time, I would ensure I am voting for the right candidate and party. There have to be changes like better roads, and electricity. After the 2021 election, the state of electricity has worsened, we often have power cuts, especially during summer. I hope to elect a corruption-free government,” says Ananya. Her preparation for the poll process involves reading manifestos, basic research on candidates, speaking with family members and friends, and attending campaigns.

Meanwhile, G Jaina Jain, a student, dreams of an equalitarian society. She desires to elect a government that ensures water supply reaches residents of north Chennai, provides amenities in slum areas, and sex education in school syllabi. “The major change should be made by giving women equal rights in all the sections of society. I will vote for a party that makes promises and completes them. I believe the candidate should not be a racist, bigot or one who acts out of ignorance and prejudice. The candidate must believe in, practice and aggressively support equality, behave equally among all the religions, and castes.”