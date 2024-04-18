IIT-Madras partners with German varsities for master’s programme

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has partnered with two German universities - RWTH Aachen (RWTH), and TU Dresden (TUD) - to launch a new joint master’s programme on ‘Water Security and Global Change’.

This programme will provide students with opportunities in interdisciplinary research and studies. It will also empower them with the skills to address water security challenges and climate adaptation realms in a global environment.

Indian as well as international students with specified engineering backgrounds are eligible to apply for this master’s programme, noted a press statement.

This programme will enable the mobility of enrolled students among the three universities. The students will commence the academic year at IIT Madras and spend at least one semester at TUD and RWTH. They will have the flexibility to execute their master’s thesis at the university of their choice.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said, “As we all collectively move towards meeting the objectives and milestones of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it is very important that we develop human capacity. Specifically, we instil knowledge in students, not about a single nation but about a global perspective on SDGs.”

The last date to apply for this programme is April 30. The classes for the first batch will commence on July 29. Those interested can apply through the following link - https://abcd-centre.org/master-program.