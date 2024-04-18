Lights. candidate. campaign.

CHENNAI: Large lights beaded together and transformed into 20x20 ft cutouts of Dr BR Ambedkar, CN Annadurai, or J Jayalalithaa. These structures light up pockest of the city like Parry’s Corner, Chepauk and Perambur as the campaign season begins for the Lok Sabha Assembly polls. No roadshow or rally is complete without entry songs, music performances, red carpets, and speeches. Borrowing from cinema, which has long been an inseparable part of Tamil Nadu politics, background music and decorative lights are crucial.

While hawkers sell their wares, juices and rows of flags crowd streets, in the corner of campaigns, sound and light engineers are hidden in plain sight and orchestrate entries and exits of candidates, with a generous dose of party anthems. “If an actor acts well, then a film becomes a hit. That talent is there, but we need to use the music correctly. Then, everyone is a star. In 2014, I thought that we should do songs during entry and exit, and it’ll be an attraction,” says Sridhar of Janani Lights and Sound. Over the past 20-odd years, his company has arranged the backdrop for campaigns, festivals, and birthdays and created light structures that are unmissable part of functions.

“I have planned the entries of many heads of parties into campaigns — including Seeman, Vijaykanth, Sarathkumar, Thirumavalavan. Now, they have become popular but I have seen them in times when they arrived on the scene on bikes,” says Gunalan who has been working in this field for over 30 years. The engineer adds that Chepauk and the Memorial Hall were often chosen for rallies. Having seen seven elections, he cannot recall the number of campaigns he has planned sound for but says that this work is challenging. They also arrange lights for religious or family functions. For the Pongal function, Sridhar crafts designs of cows, sugarcane and lines wishing ‘happy Pongal’.

Setting the scene

Before a campaign, an area is scouted, the crowd is assessed and the ideology brushed up on. “After we see an area, we decide how we can fix it; as party people have white shirts, the stage must have warm lights,” Sridhar says, adding that based on crowd and activity, songs are chosen. “They won’t tell us what to play but I think; when a leader says nandri, in that space, what can we do? What songs will be suitable for their styles? It’s like BGM.”