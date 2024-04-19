Free ride for disabled voters to poll booths in Chennai

CHENNAI: Voters with disabilities can avail themselves of free pick-up and drop facilities arranged by the Election Commission of India in association with Uber, to reach polling booths, said District Election Officer J Radhakrishnan on Thursday. They can also use the transport facilities provided by the Chennai corporation through the Saksham mobile app.

Further assistance will be available on helplines 1950 or 18004257012, wherein help can be sought from three persons who are adept at sign language. Persons with hearing impairment can text 91501 95275 for assistance. Radhakrishnan also inspected the control room at Nandanam Government Boys College on the day.

Ahead of the polls, as many as 299 zonal teams transported all the materials, including VVPATs and other forms, to the polling booths in each of the 16 assembly constituencies. Police protection was provided to the teams during the dispatch. Mock polls will be held from 5.30 am to 7 am at the booths on Friday. “The polling will take place until 6 pm. We have also stocked an additional 20% of EVMs in case any of the dispatched machines malfunction,” the district election officer said. Selfie points and quiz competitions have also been arranged at the polling booths.