Transwoman to lead poll teams in Velachery zone

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old transwoman, M Radha, who had contested in the previous Lok Sabha polls as an independent, will manage voters this time around as Velachery zone’s polling officer.

Having undergone a training session conducted by the ECI, Radha expressed excitement regarding her new role and added that she was looking forward to the polling day. “I feel this is an honour not just for me, but for the entire transgender community. When I showed up at Thiruvanmiyur for the ECI training session, other participants looked at me curiously. Many came up and asked if I was also a polling officer, I proudly answered yes,” she said.

Radha contested in the 2019 LS polls as an independent from the Chennai South constituency and garnered 1,042 votes. In 2022, she joined the state transgender welfare board and is currently working as an assistant at the district social welfare office, Chennai collectorate.