Transwoman to lead poll teams in Velachery zone

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old transwoman, M Radha, who had contested in the previous Lok Sabha polls as an independent, will manage voters this time around as Velachery zone’s polling officer.
Having undergone a training session conducted by the ECI, Radha expressed excitement regarding her new role and added that she was looking forward to the polling day. “I feel this is an honour not just for me, but for the entire transgender community. When I showed up at Thiruvanmiyur for the ECI training session, other participants looked at me curiously. Many came up and asked if I was also a polling officer, I proudly answered yes,” she said.
Radha contested in the 2019 LS polls as an independent from the Chennai South constituency and garnered 1,042 votes. In 2022, she joined the state transgender welfare board and is currently working as an assistant at the district social welfare office, Chennai collectorate.
She noted that the assignment comes with new learning and also recognition. “I got to learn so many new things about managing people during training, and everyone engaged with me in a such a positive manner.
This opportunity has helped me in creating a positive impact on the overall public perception towards the trans community,” she said. Furthermore, she underscored that her decision to contest in the previous LS polls and Assembly polls was also an attempt to change public perception and make society a more inclusive place.
J Radhakrishnan, Chennai district’s election officer, said, “It is a great thing she has been appointed as a polling officer.”
“I used to be a cook. Now I am marching towards the life that I want for myself. Other members of my community take inspiration from me and that is a huge achievement for me,” Radha said.