A unique approach saves life at Chennai hospital

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old man from Sudan recently underwent a life-saving procedure at Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani after suffering a severe heart attack. After receiving conservative treatment in Sudan due to persistent pain, he was brought to Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani where he was diagnosed with myocardial infarction and found to be suffering from renal failure.

Under the guidance of Prof P Manokar, senior interventional cardiologist and clinical lead in Heart Transplant with his associate consultants in Interventional Cardiology, Dr Arun and Dr Nithesh Kumar, he underwent comprehensive evaluation.

Angiographic assessment revealed critical blockages in three major coronary arteries, necessitating urgent intervention to restore blood flow to the heart. Given the patient’s reluctance to undergo open-heart surgery and the presence of renal impairment, the medical team opted for a zero-contrast approach, which minimises the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Utilising advanced coronary imaging techniques the team successfully deployed stents to address the blockages, ensuring optimal blood flow to the heart without the use of contrast media. Under the diligent care of nephrologists, the patient’s renal function was closely monitored and he exhibited improvement.