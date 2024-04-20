Behind the asylum walls

CHENNAI: Dr Poorna Chandrika, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry of The Institute of Mental Health remembers seeing a decaying postcard that had enquired about a brother residing in the asylum. There were other postcards sent by the institute to their loved ones asking them to visit the patients, but visits were rare. There was a time when mental illness was a byword for madness and treatments translated to isolation and fetters around arms and ankles. However, the scenario is perceptibly changing with advancements in the field and revisions in the nature of care and cure.

It was during the British administration in India in the 18th century that the management board decided to have health care in the then Madras. In 1793, the current Institute of Mental Health (IMH), which is one of the largest and oldest institutes in South Asia, was incepted. For decades, since the genesis of this institute, custodial care was practiced rigorously, wherein the patients were locked up. Dr Sanjiv Jain, Emeritus professor at NIMHANS says, “During those times when medications were not introduced to the world of psychiatry, the use of native therapy like blister treatment, hot and cold showers, and so on were performed on patients.”

A turning point

It was only in the 1930s that anti-psychotic medicines and electroconvulsive therapy were introduced, and in the 1950s, modern drugs, tranquilisers, anti-depressants were prescribed. This groundbreaking step into the field of psychiatry immensely helped in mitigating many painful treatments. The number of solitary confinement cases also came down significantly after the advent of medicines. Dr R Thara, co-founder and vice chairman of SCARF, says, “The NHRC study on mental hospitals brought the issues about solitary confinement to the fore.”

Today, solitary confinement is considered an act of human rights violation. Allegations of inhumane dealings in asylums were heard over and over, and these harsh conducts were an offshoot of shortcomings in infrastructure, which led to overcrowding. Dr Sanjiv Jain says, “Constant allegations and media coverages have also driven reforms in the domain. For centuries, there was no escape route for people who were admitted to institutes, which was the overriding cause of overpopulation.”

Dr Kishore Kumar, the director of The Banyan, an NGO working to help people with mental illnesses, echoes this concern and says, “This issue led to a movement of deinstitutionalisation in the state, and as the concept of long-term stay in asylums started to die away, there was less dependence on the institution, giving them the agency they deserve and ensuring a good quality life.” Many people who recuperated from their illnesses were accepted in the community, but the downside was that for many, going back to their family was a dreadful thought, and for the other section, they had no place to go back to.