Just 21 of 1,375 in Ekanapuram reach booth; ARO’s visit to village sparks stir

K Ellappan (72) and S Sathya (43), who reside in Ekanapuram village, told TNIE, “We have been protesting for the past 632 days against the proposed Parandur airport. A couple of days ago, Kancheepuram revenue and police officials visited the village, instructing voters that those wishing to register their votes could cast them. But, the ARO visiting the village assistant’s house and persuading his family members to come to the booth amounts to a violation of MCC and human rights.”

They further underlined that they did not instruct anyone not to vote, but that the residents of the village boycotted the election of their own volition. “We are fighting to save our agricultural lands, homes, and cattle. All this could be destroyed to pave the way for the airport. Before the elections, politicians from different parties came here and voiced support for us. But, after the announcement of the Lok Shaba election, no one visited the village even for campaigning. Our protests will continue until the proposed project is dropped,” they added.

Meanwhile, only 21 voters from the village cast their votes. Subramanian, a resident of the village, told TNIE, “All these 21 persons are government employees. Out of the 52 government employees in the village, only 21 cast their votes. They must have done so to protect their jobs. We understand their concerns also.”

Ennore residents cast vote

Despite the ongoing protest against the Coromandel fertiliser plant and resentment against the state government in Ennore, the polling stations in the area witnessed steady polling on Friday. Earlier, there were calls from a section of protestors to consider a poll boycott.

However, the idea was shelved due to a lack of consensus among the protesting villages. There was no unanimous call for a poll boycott nor support for any one candidate.

“The villagers were advised to vote as per their wish,” said a member of the protesting committee. The booths in Ernavoor Kuppam, Periya Kuppam and Thazhan Kuppam recorded brisk polling. “We have our apprehensions, but we cannot desist from doing our democratic duty,” said Malathy, a resident of Thalankuppam.

(With inputs from Mohan)