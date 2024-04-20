SIMATS holds a convention

CHENNAI: The 26th Indian Prosthodontic Society’s Postgraduate Convention was hosted by Saveetha Dental College, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Chennai recently. The convention’s theme was Next-Gen Prosthodontics, drawing over 2,300 delegate registrations from across the country. This national convention, focusing on tooth replacement specialties, brought together more than 300 subject experts, with over 30 distinguished keynote presentations in various formats such as speakers, symposiums, discussions, and debates.

A total of 45 Pre-Convention Courses were conducted in April, attracting over 1,250 participants mentored by 164 mentors. The competitive category for students included 30 sessions for oral presentations with 606 participants and 60 judges, 28 e- poster presentation sessions with over 260 participants and 56 judges, and 19 table clinic sessions with 660 participants and 38 judges.

The newer dentistry competitions, including the Dexterity Challenge, were highly successful and well-received by students and delegate members alike. Outstanding students in each category were awarded.