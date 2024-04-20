Swaying cadences of opera

CHENNAI: It is incredible how opera, a widely known musical genre in the West, has seeped in to become a part of the culture of India’s urban suaveness. Augustine Paul, the founder of Chromatics, says that in the opera concerts that are conducted in major cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, the professionals are often from outside the country. Albeit being a rare form of music in India, Augustine, has always set his sights on providing a platform to the local talents of Chennai, and encouraging this genre that demands an unwavering mastery.

Augustine, who has been training students in western classical music for 40 years now, says that his students who are diploma holders from Trinity College of Music, perform solely for their examination. With an aim to give these students a stage to showcase their expertise before an audience, and in a bid to replicate the intricacies of the opera concerts in Europe, Augustine presents The Festival of Opera, where and ensemble of 13 singers and a 16 member orchestra will perform in Museum Theatre on April 21.

Roshni Sharon, a young performer says, “I’ve been immersed in the world of opera and learning western classical singing, under the guidance of Augustine Paul for over 15 years now. Opera, though niche in India, has captivated my interest and gained momentum over time.”

Augustine is optimistic about the progress of his students and says, “We are almost 75% into international standards.” He hopes that such kind of music will inspire other singers to perform as well. He also appreciates constructive criticism from the set of knowledgeable people who have been to numerous performances abroad, and understands the subtleties of opera, and believes that it is a way to improve.

With a space for the orchestra to be seated in the pit, and a wide stage for the singers, Museum Theatre is the most suited venue for these kind of musical performances. Augustine emphasises that this venue is an emulation of European spaces where opera is conducted.

Chromatics has regularly presented ‘Sacred Arias’, a form of music, usually sung in churches, with a small audience. Augustine says that this form is a stepping stone to going to operas. The upcoming performance in Chennai will include scenes from operas of Baroque, classical and romantic eras by composures like Handel, Mozart, Beethowen, Verdi, Bizet, Puccini, and Rossini, with a blend of acting, music, and dance.

Looking forward to performing opera after a few months of rehearsals, Roshni says, “Opera’s introduction to the Chennai audience is both thrilling and unique. It’s gratifying to witness people of various ages exploring Western classical music, honing their skills in singing and instrument playing.” She adds, “We eagerly anticipate presenting an exceptional performance to our audience!”

‘The Festival of Opera’ will be held on Sunday at 4 pm and 7 pm in Museum Theatre, Egmore. Tickets are available on BookMyShow, PMA and Musee Musical at a price of Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 300.