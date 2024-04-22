A reverence to the pursuit of justice

CHENNAI: One of the classic, most misguided, anti-lawyer jokes is a quote from William Shakespeare’s Henry VI, “The first thing we do is, let’s kill all the lawyers.” But the context in which Dick the Butcher utters this phrase is key to understanding its true meaning. The character meant that in order for anything unconstitutional to succeed, you have to kill the lawyers, explains PS Raman, advocate general of Tamil Nadu while delivering the presiding address at the SGS Awards For Ethics In The Legal Profession at Narada Gana Sabha.

The event organised by the juniors of late S Govind Swaminadhan, former advocate general of Tamil Nadu, was held on Sunday to honour Akil Kureshi, former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Tripura and Rajasthan, in the presence of chief guest, Rohinton Nariman, former judge, Supreme Court of India.

Commemorating his guru, Sriram Panchu, senior advocate, said, “S Govind Swaminadhan was appointed as the advocate general of Tamil Nadu in 1969 and continued to hold the office till 1976. The International Bar Association conferred upon him the Legend of the Law award. He passed away in 2003. He was a considerate lawyer, even finer human being. When he was around, there was no code of conduct.

We just had to ask ourselves, what would he do?” Delivering the welcome address, he continued, “Mr Swaminadhan will totally approve of the recipient of this year’s award. It is an absolute honour to celebrate Akil Kureshi. He has become the byword for judicial integrity and independence for embodying the finest judicial values and upholding the constitution and the laws without fear.”