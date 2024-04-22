Furever friends

CHENNAI: Harry was found with a damaged paw crying in the streets one night, after being hit by a speeding vehicle. His leg was damaged beyond repair and had to be amputated. Today, the 1.5-year-old canine is a hyper-energetic boy who loves human company and is friendly with other dogs. Harry needs a loving permanent home and is vaccinated and neutered. Contact 9940681783 to adopt Harry.

Narayanan GK has four male, Indian puppies, around 40 days of age waiting for adoption. To adopt, contact: 8939348284

Still loking for A home

Dingus, a 10-month-old survivor, is a bundle of quirky cuteness. This furball and cuddle bug may take time to warm up to fellow felines but once she does, she’s all about playtime and friendship. Dingus enjoys frolicking with toys, sleeping in boxes, binge-watching TV shows, and savouring a variety of foods. She is fully vaccinated and spayed, so potential cat parents can rest easy knowing she’s a healthy, happy kitty.

Twelve-month-old Bonbon boasts big, round eyes and an innocent face that’ll melt hearts. He makes sure he shows his humans all the affection and love. Bonbon’s pastimes include lounging in comfy spots, indulging in his favourite meals, and having synchronised zoomies with his feline pals. His sweet, kind and patient nature ensures he’ll be your loyal companion through thick and thin. He has been vaccinated and neutered.

Ginger kitten Thakkali was found inside a car, with pet-fearing mechanics afraid to touch him. After running around, he was rescued from under the car tire. Initially, hungry, scared, and tired, this playful munchkin is safe and secure.

Adoption procedures apply. To adopt Dingus, Bonbon or Thakkali, call: 9962163567.

To feature pets for adoption, write to cityexpresschn@gmail.com