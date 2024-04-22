The Book of Hope: Tales of acceptance and abilities

CHENNAI: ‘We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails’. These words of Dolly Parton serve no less than an enduring affirmation that guides us through life’s ever-changing circumstances. Harmonising all senses at his disposal, Arvind Kumar, a 27-year-old with Autism Spectrum Disorder, unveils his latest page-turner, ‘The Book of Hope’. Beyond showcasing a distinctive expression, the work that was launched earlier this month serves as a beacon of inspiration and optimism for individuals with Autism and other learning disabilities.

With diverse themes of spirituality, politics, and philosophy, the book features a collection of questions posed by various individuals, answered compactly in one-liners by the autistic visionary. It has also been translated into Tamil as Irulil Oli by music therapist Lakshmi. “Most people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are underestimated. We expect ourselves to rise in lives by nurturing our talents and abilities,” shares Arvind on advocating equality for autistic individuals.

Through an intricate tapestry of language, Arvind embarked on his educational journey with facilitated learning at the tender age of five, evolving steadily over a decade into independent typing.

Recognising the signs of ASD in her child at the age of two, Radha Nanda Kumar, a special educator herself, recounts, “I yearned to comprehend his inner thought processes, so I began employing communication systems like picture cards and typing on a keyboard.” She elaborates, “His extraordinary aptitude in linguistics, computation, and observation empowered him to compose thirty poems and countless one-liners, culminating in the creation of ‘A Neat Portrait’, a journal published in December 2019.”