Tippler bites cop in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar, three held

CHENNAI: Three youth were arrested by the Kannagi Nagar police for allegedly attacking a policeman and biting him in an inebriated state. The suspects – S Prem (23) of Kannagi Nagar, K Rahul (22) of Ezhil Nagar and V Santhosh Kumar (22) of Ezhil Nagar – allegedly possessed a knife, and were creating a ruckus when the policeman confronted them.

A police officer said, “Constables Pushparaj and Silambarasan were patrolling the streets on Saturday around 8.30 pm when they saw three drunk men creating a scene. When the trio threatened a passerby, Pushparaj confronted them. Consequently, one of the suspects bit his hand, while the other two broke a liquor bottle and threatened the policemen with the glass shards.”

When the constables tried to escape, the accused hurled stones at them, he further said. Based on a complaint by the constables, a police team from the Kannagi Nagar police station arrested the youth. After an inquiry, they were remanded to judicial custody on Sunday.

Madhavaram man beats mother-in-law to death

Chennai: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his mother-in-law to death at Madhavaram on Saturday. Vasanthi (58) was living with her daughter and her son-in-law, Pushparaj, whose unemployment was a frequent source of bickering between the couple. On Saturday evening, in a fit of rage, Pushparaj hit Vasanthi with a wooden log, upon which she collapsed to the ground. Consequently, she was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Based on a complaint, the Madhavaram police arrested Pushparaj and sent him for judicial remand.

Flyover accident: 1 dead, pillion rider out of danger

Chennai: A 29-year-old man died and his friend sustained severe injuries after their two-wheeler rammed a parapet wall and fell down 50 feet from a flyover near Puzhal in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased was identified as Hemanth. His friend Guganraj (26), who was riding pillion, is receiving treatment at a hospital. Madhavaram police said Guganraj is out of danger. A case has been registered and an inquiry is on. The police said that the duo were on the way from Maraimalai Nagar to Vyasapadi to visit one of Guganraj’s relatives. Guganraj was employed at a private firm.