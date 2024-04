People and their interactions with him and his camera have intrigued Arunanjan in different ways. He recalls an incident, chuckles, and says, “When I went to Gurez, a village in PoK, I saw kids playing, and people scattered around the place. As soon as I took my camera out of the bag, all of them fled to their homes. I was shocked by this sudden reaction. They thought I had carried a different type of gun with me. But after some time, I was able to convince them and get some really good pictures.”

Photographs have also become a way of narrating stories for him. The Pashmina photography project, he says, is a story of trade, produce, change in economic participation, and the inequality in wages. This upcoming project is a narration of the tensions between Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and of the repeated exploitation of women.

The process of capturing photos keeps changing for him. The 1,000-year-old Tabo monastery perched on Spiti Valley has intricate paintings inside. However, for five-six years rainwater has started seeping in, hence, a possibility of ruining it. Arunanjan says, “I have taken permission to document this change implying the dire climate change.” He adds, “These are the kind of stories I want to tell.”

The portrayal of India through capturing the poverty, dirt, and garbage-laden areas, has irked him. He says there is another set of people who capture the grandeur of elite lifestyles, colour coordination, and so on that disappoints him. Steering off from the cliché photography, he provides a different vantage point by showing the uniqueness of mundane lives, and the stories that aren’t unearthed yet.