‘Policy to check illegal parking in Chennai soon’

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that a policy for dealing with unauthorised parking in Chennai city is being chalked out and it will be completed in three months.

The submission was made before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad when a 2021 petition filed by T Sri Krishna Bhagavat came up for hearing.

The draft policy has been prepared and was circulated to the departments concerned for approval, the government submitted, adding that the matter was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary recently.

Recording the submission, the court disposed of the petition.