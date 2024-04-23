Sustainable ‘Aabaranam’ for a better future

CHENNAI : With the fashion world leaning towards sustainability, if the accessories that accompany these also follow suit, the industry can certainly be said to be moving towards a better future. Bringing a unique concept in line with this thought to the city is Aabaranam. The jewellery store in Adyar has handpicked collection and it rents out these pieces rather than selling them. The store was inaugurated by film actor Upasana RC along with singer Soundarya Bala Nandakumar on Sunday.

The store offers an opportunity for customers to go all out on their special day without the expense of ownership. It offers a wide collection of necklaces, earrings, rings, and odiyanam in traditional and modern designs. “We go to the different parts of the city and interiors of the different towns, and try to select whatever that is exclusive because new players are coming up in the segment. So, we wanted our store to be exclusive, and every piece is handpicked so that when you walk in, you don’t want to go out without picking up something,” says Sangita Vinod, one of the owners of the store. While the store, with its wide variety of fashion jewellery in zircon, American diamond, antique, and matte finish bridal jewellery sets, concentrates on its renting facilities, the pieces are also available for purchase options.

Considering how sustainable fashion is the buzz word among modern clothing brands, new players are exploring the traditional sides of sustainable accessorising. With the climate change consciousness spreading like forest fire in the fashion industry, it seems like a right time for Indian traditional jewellers to also step into their conservationist modes. The mining industry connected with gold, diamonds and various other precious stones has been a factor in the depleting climatic conditions around the world. India, being one of the largest consumers of gold and other jewellery products, needs to make heavy choices in their business patterns. Sustainable fashion techniques in the jewellery industry are something that the larger players in the market should also explore to not just conserve the traditional and cultural aspects of jewellery, but also to create a better future for the generations to come.

Instead of safekeeping jewellery your entire life, being able to catch up with the ongoing fashion trends through renting your looks for the day is not a bad option in today’s day and age.

Aabaranam is located at 33A No. 75 Gandhi Nagar, First Main Road in Adyar, Chennai: 600020. For details, call: 9940595658.