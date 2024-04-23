Voters return, but struggle for hours to reach home from Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: Residents of North Chennai, who returned from their native places on Monday, spent a harrowing three to four hours to reach their homes from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam due to inadequate bus connectivity. While many of the people spent Rs 600 to Rs 800 on cabs to reach Thiruvottiyur, Ennore, Periyar Nagar, Minjur, Manali, or other areas, the others had to change at least two buses, all the while dealing with heavy luggage.

Despite the KCBT being in operation for almost four months, its deficient access to North Chennai areas, and the inadequate number of TNSTC and SETC buses from Madhavaram bus terminus add to the woes of commuters. However, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) officials maintained that they had arranged 600 additional trips from KCBT on Monday to facilitate those returning to the city.

“Introducing direct bus services from KCBT to North Chennai will not be feasible, and the commuters will have to change buses either from CMBT or another junction. The city buses can be effectively utilised only for short distances and introducing these services on routes exceeding 40 to 50 km would bring down their utility, thereby impacting the operation. Considering the traffic situation, we can only manage a maximum of four to five trips daily from KCBT to North Chennai,” a senior MTC official told TNIE.