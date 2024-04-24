Chennai man detained over drowning of six-year-old

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man has been detained by police in connection with the death of a six-year-old girl, whom the man claimed drowned in a bathtub in Puzhal on Monday.

The deceased, V Tejaswini, is survived by her mother V Divya (31) and brother Kathirvel. The 34-year-old man had been living with Divya and her children since last year, after she separated from her husband.

“On Monday, Divya left Tejaswini in the landlord’s portion of the building before leaving for work, since the man who was living with them was fast asleep then.

A few hours later, the man phoned Divya and told her that the child drowned in the bathtub while bathing. We suspect that the man assaulted the child for going to the landlord’s house without informing him. He has been detained,” the police said.