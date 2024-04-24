Chennai's VR Mall receives hoax bomb threat

CHENNAI: The VR shopping mall in Thirumangalam received a bomb threat over a phone call, which later turned out to be a hoax. The police are yet to identify the caller.

The mall management alerted the police following which the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the mall with sniffer dogs. After thoroughly checking the premises, the threat was declared to be fake.

A spokesperson from VR Chennai said, “In response to recent media reports and rumours regarding a potential threat to the mall, we want to assure the public that the authorities have reported it as a hoax after comprehensive investigation.”

The spokesperson added that the mall is currently operational and open to all. “Safety remains our utmost priority for all patrons and employees, and we are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the security of our premises,” he added.