Of desserts, dreams, and dedication

CHENNAI: After a sweltering morning when the sun melts into the deepening hues of blues and oranges in the evening, the city shines with a warm glow of streetlights, and sweet scent of chocolate wafting through the air in several avenues. On trailing this aroma we find a vibrant cart with warm lights and a tempting array of desserts.

Whether gathered in search of an unwinding escape from the office, a spontaneous meet-up with folks, or a romantic date with a crush, these bustling kiosks welcome everyone under the haven of their chocolate fountain.

From the ganaches of dark, white, and milk chocolates on brownies to the irresistible dipped strawberries, the confectionary carts that are now popping up in every nook and cranny are a must-stop for anyone seeking solace for the soul and a bond to rekindle.

However, with the carts’ delectable ambience, the highlights are their youthful founders, who don’t just satisfy your sweet tooth but also inspire with stories of love, care, friendship and a passion for baking. Just as we stroll through these mouthwatering ventures and the journeys of their visionaries, CE invites you to join us on this delicious and thought-provoking excursion.

Baked with love

‘Baking may be regarded as a science, but it’s the chemistry between the ingredients that make it a culinary art.’ Inspired by this philosophy, the skilled chefs at these kiosks infuse creativity and passion into every batch of crumbs they bake.

Offering an exquisite menu of brownies, strawberries, hot chocolate, and marshmallows — all topped with chocolate chips, sprinkles, and more — Mugitha, the brain behind Dopamine started her confectionary with two of her friends Linghesh and Lohith, studying their second-year at the SRM University.

Bringing a sweet touch to the evening scene of the Gill Nagar’s park, Dopamine adds a joyful note to the ambience, turning a simple outing into a sweet memory. Reflecting on her passion for baking, she says, “I’ve loved baking since my school days. It’s a craft that brings me a sense of fulfilment, a feeling I carry daily. It releases a rush of dopamine — the happy hormone — when I serve my desserts to different age groups at the park, inspiring the name of this cart.”