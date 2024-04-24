Twists and turns of modern relationships with Puja Puneet

After realising the impact relationships have on individuals and the effects her own relationships have had on her tribe, Puja Puneet, the founder of ‘Life by Design’, decided to step into the arena of relationships. She has come up with her first post-pandemic live workshop. A transformative experience in the romantic exploration of women that helps “relationship to become great from good” is how the life coach and author of ‘Unlocking the Golden Cage’ explains her workshop ‘The Love Bubble’.

Focused on women and the challenges they face in modern relationships, the workshop is being conducted at Chennai’s Feathers Hotel on April 27 and 28 by Puja, who has been helping women break free from the mental barriers they face due to social isolation or even mundane life patterns for close to 14 years now.

‘The Love Bubble’ is more of a self-discovery journey for women who have felt insecure in both their relationships and life and want to unlearn the social conditioning associated with romantic relationships.

“I truly believe that if the core of our self changes, then the people around us will start to respond and react to us differently,” says Puja, explaining how this event will help towards women empowerment by “not waiting for the right person and become the right person”.

The workshop also covers the idea of becoming a ‘magnetic woman’ by breaking the walls of insecurity that have been constructed under the age-old patriarchal system prevalent around the world.

“Too many of us have been culturally conditioned to believe in love as just romantic,” she says, emphasising the need to talk more about the art and science of the mature side of love rather than the ‘happily ever after’ story endings. “To get to the new model of relationships, this is an extremely important step,” she adds.

Being a life coach, she has also introduced seven steps that concentrate on bringing back the spark and excitement in marriages that have slowly slipped into the depths of boredom called ‘Puja’s Methodology of the Rainbow of Love.’ This aims to bring out the best in any woman who is struggling to grow out of the constraints around and inside her.

“The participants will leave with a lighter heart, new perspectives on love, and a toolkit of bubbly tactics to keep their relationships joyous and full of life,” says Puja about the upcoming event.

The event will include not just seminars on relationships, gender roles, and ideas of masculinity and femininity, but also activities that will help you understand love, yourself, and your connections more. Concentrating on ensuring a fun-filled two days, the workshop has also kept dress codes for each day, making it a more interactive session that helps you connect through shared experiences and patterns that life has taken you through. There are also accommodation facilities available for the event at the Feathers Hotel in Manapakkam.

Registration fee: Rs 4,999. For more details and to register for the event, contact Gunjan at 7823988142.