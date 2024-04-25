12 held in Chennai for selling IPL tickets in black

CHENNAI: Twelve people were arrested on charges of selling IPL tickets, for the Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match that was held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Tuesday, at exorbitant prices. The Triplicane police have seized 56 tickets worth Rs 1.4 lakh from them.

A team led by inspector of D-1 Triplicane police station were monitoring Chepauk Cricket Ground and its surrounding areas - Pattabiram Gate, Wallajah Road, Bells Road, Wallaja Road Junction, Victoria Hostel Road Junction and Chepauk Railway Station - when they came across the illegal activity, stated a press release.

The accused were identified as Elumalai (38) of Andhra Pradesh, Hayatbasha Noor Mohammad (38) of Triplicane, Shyam (20) of T Nagar, Kishore (27) of Velachery, Vinithkumar (25) of Kannikapuram, Kaleeswaran Murthy (24) of Coimbatore, Rajkumar (34) of Pudupet, Vignesh (32) of Nolambur, Suresh (47) of Salem, Venkatasubramanian (51) of Kanchipuram, Santhosh (19) of Kolathur and Sreejith (27) of Kolathur.