Chennai podcaster launches summer workshop for budding young storytellers

However, while there was an abundance of English podcasts and audiobooks, Deepika encountered a dearth of content in Tamil. “After completing all seven Harry Potter books, I naturally sought out audiobooks in Tamil, my mother tongue. I’ve always been equally fluent in Tamil and English since childhood. To my disappointment, I found that Tamil audiobooks were not as prevalent as their English counterparts,” she recalls. Being a voracious reader and storyteller from a young age, Deepika embarked on curating her own set of audiobooks and podcasts in Tamil for both children and adults.

The summer workshop

Deepika has long held a passion for educating young children and students, a facet of her interests that has remained constant over time. “I’ve always been a teacher at heart,” she says. It was during her tenure as an adjunct faculty member at the Asian College of Journalism that she recognised the burgeoning interest among students in podcasts and the underutilisation of this medium, particularly in narrative journalism. “I figured that young people are very interested in the medium, and it was very intriguing for them to know that there is a new medium that they could explore,” she notes.

With summer vacations around the corner, children can gear up for an exciting three-day workshop happening in two batches, the first from April 29 to May 1 and the second from May 10 to 12. Deepika sheds light on the workshop’s specifics, stating, “The workshop will take place in a studio, offering participants a firsthand experience of recording. They’ll explore questions like what it means to write or think for audio, how to post-produce after recording, and the technical aspects involved. Participants will delve into both storytelling and technology.” Parents will have the opportunity to listen to the creations crafted by their children during the classes, which will be held for two hours each day.

In a world dominated by screens where voices often get lost in the digital cacophony, pave the way for your child to discover a powerful medium to express themselves and tell their stories through podcasting. Perhaps, in their stories, we might find inspiration to tell our own.

For details, and to register, contact 9176583618 or log onto www.kadhaiosai.com