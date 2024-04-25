Contaminated water troubles residents of Kannagi Nagar

CHENNAI: Residents of Kannagi Nagar are grappling with health issues owing to poor quality of drinking water supplied to their homes. For nearly two months now, they have been receiving water that exceeds permissible levels of total dissolved solids (TDS).

According to metro water officials, the contamination is due to rust in the iron pipes through which water is supplied from the sumps.

They added that the TDS levels in the water range from 700-1,000 ppm, while the permissible levels for potable water should be below 500 ppm. Not only is the water unfit for drinking and cooking, but also causes skin irritation and allergies when used for bathing, say residents.

Kannagi Nagar has more than 23,000 families that were resettled in the houses built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and has a population of more than one lakh. When TNIE visited the area on Tuesday, the water from pipes at multiple locations was yellow in colour and salty. The residents also showed multiple cases of skin allergies on their bodies, which they said was due to the water.

A group of residents who had come to meet the councillor regarding the issue said that they have been dealing with water issues since they moved there. “Initially, we used to travel a long distance to get water. Now, the water we get near our homes is unusable. If we cook rice using this water, it goes bad within two hours.

We have been forced to shift to water cans for cooking and drinking which has increased our household expenses. However, we have to continue to use the water for bathing and other purposes causing severe itching and allergies,” said S Lakshmi, a resident.