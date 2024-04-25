Food officials to submit risk report on liquid nitrogen use

CHENNAI: After a viral video in which a child appears to be in severe pain after consuming liquid nitrogen, and later died, in Karnataka, food safety officials here said that they would be submitting a risk analysis report to the state government following which it will decide the next course of action.

P Satheesh Kumar, designated food safety officer, said that after the viral video and the discussion around it, they have been conducting awareness drives for hoteliers, caterers, bar tenders etc. on proper handling of liquid nitrogen in the food they serve.

“Wherever possible, we have urged eateries to avoid the use of liquid nitrogen. We will undertake inspections and submit our findings to the state government based on which a decision for further course of action would be taken,” Satheesh Kumar said. He added that it was being used in cakes and ice creams by some restaurants and that some bars use them in liquor for a smoky effect.

Liquid nitrogen, used as a freezing agent and for preservation of food, causes burns and gastric or airway perforations apart from possible rapid onset of abdominal pain and respiratory distress.