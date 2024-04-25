IIT-Madras holds global summit on Hyperloop

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras organised a Global Hyperloop Conference on April 20 and 21 at its research park. Titled ‘Parivahan’, the conference aimed to introduce the futuristic concept of hyperloop to India, providing a global platform for innovative teams. It showcased Hyperloop concepts in a bid to foster a transformative spirit among young minds in the field of transportation, said a statement from IIT-M.

The conference brought together leading companies, visionary speakers, and teams, who shared their vision of Hyperloop as a sustainable transportation system of the future. Addressing the inaugural session virtually, chief guest Jaya Varma Sinha, CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board, said, “From reducing travel time between cities to enhancing connectivity and unlocking economic opportunities, Hyperloop has the power to reshape our world in profound ways.”