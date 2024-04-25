Question paper leak: UP police arrest FCI official in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Food Corporation of India (FCI) official was arrested by an Uttar Pradesh police team on Monday for his alleged connection to the constable recruitment question paper leak in UP in February this year.

The suspect, Vijay Kannaujia (30) of Uttar Pradesh, had been working as assistant general manager at the Nungambakkam FCI office for the last eight months.

The UP police nabbed him with assistance from Thousand Lights police. “Kannaujia allegedly leaked the exam paper and answer keys for `8 to `10 lakh in return,” police said. He was produced before a magistrate, and a transit warrant was obtained to take him to UP. Over 100 people have been arrested in connection with the scam so far.