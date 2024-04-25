T4Tales revives Tamil lullaby with audiobook, aims to connect children to cultural roots

CHENNAI: Nila nila odi va...a song that grandfathers sing to put their toddlers to sleep, one that mothers sing while feeding their child, and a catchy tune we unknowingly hum when we look at the bright full moon. Beyond the traditional narration, this Tamil rhyme is now getting a facelift in the form of an audiobook, an idea initiated by T4Tales.

An independent publishing house specialising in creating interactive board books for children in various Indian languages since 2015, T4Tales was born following a mother’s concern for her daughter’s screen time and a lack of non-digital content available for children to learn more about their mother tongue.

This year, they are publishing two books, including Nila Nila by musicians Gurupriya Atreya and Vedanth Bhardwaj, a retelling of the popular old Tamil lullaby about the moon. Their second Tamil publication, it is available for pre-ordering and will be released by the end of the month on all major streaming platforms like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music.

“When we, Gurupriya and I, started working on the song, we did not think we would add four more lines to it. We made it into a full song with a pallavi and charanam while adding a lot more. You learn a lot about languages when you transliterate them, let it be the conjunctions or the etymology of every word. So it is definitely going to be really helpful,” says Vedanth.

The vocals of Gurupriya and Vedanth is supported by the illustrations by Vaishnavi Giri. “As someone who has grown up hearing the older version of the song, to add new layers so that children today can see that song differently was one of the biggest motivational factors for me to work on this book,” says Vaishnavi. “The children today, as we live in different parts of India, don’t get to read and write the language in which we speak at home. Transliteration is a great tool in such cases because they already understand it, they just can’t read it on their own,” she adds.

The other book is titled Kahani Chamkeeli — the third book in the Kahaani series, after Kahaani Purani and Kahaani Rangeeli. All the books have the original native script and the regional language’s English transliteration.