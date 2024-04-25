Vaanam Art Festival: Unveiling the untold stories of resistance through art

CHENNAI : At times when resistance is a necessity and discussion on injustices is a priority, Neelam Cultural Centre’s Vaanam Art Festival uses art as a tool to speak about subversion. Immersed in colours and stories of everyday lives of the working class and oppressed communities, Niththam Photography Exhibition under the festival at Art Kin Centre brings the stories filtered behind these colours into the limelight. “Everywhere in terms of culture and hegemony, art galleries are dominated by Savarna elites. It is a creamy layer and most of the time, we have no idea about how they are selected or if it is a democratic process. Through Vaanam Art Festival and all the other events under the umbrella, we are delivering art in the truest essence. Niththam translates to everyday life, this exhibition documents the struggles of working class people,” shares Illa Marudhu, curator of the exhibition.

Blue was a prominent theme in the photographs of Vandhana, a 26-year-old first generation learner from Meghwal community in Mumbai. Coming from the homestate of Dr BR Ambedkar, she captures frames of Babasaheb in the streets and some candid moments of Bahujans in Maharashtra. Meanwhile Harshini Ilavenil, a photographer and filmmaker, driven by Ambedkar’s vision for social justice and equality, captures the salt pan workers under the blue skies of Puthalam in Kanniyakumari. She focuses her camera on Vijayan and his family who are daily wage workers. In the scorching heat, equipped with tools like shovels and rakes, they meticulously pour baskets of white salt onto the large pile.