When art speaks louder than words

Back home, artists have pulled out of various art exhibitions at many critical points in time too. When a major international art festival was organised in Gujarat, many leading Indian artists pulled out just three weeks before the show opened as a protest against censorship of art and culture by the government. This isn’t a new phenomenon that is backed by the presence of social media. Way back in 1958, the famous American painter, Mark Rothko pulled out of a very lucrative assignment as a quiet form of protest. The artist was given a public commission to paint murals for the luxurious Four Seasons Restaurant inside the Seagram corporate headquarters in Manhattan, at a time when he was still struggling as an artist.

The offer was huge and Rothko was recommended by high profile museum directors for the job. On completion of his paintings, he decided to eat at the restaurant that would soon host his artworks on its walls. It comes as no surprise that soon after his experience, he was so disgusted and proclaimed, “Anybody who will eat that kind of food for those kind of prices will never look at a painting of mine.” He soon returned the money and after years in storage, the paintings were given to a museum.

Gandhi once remarked, “Non cooperation is not a passive state; it is an intensely active state, more active than physical resistance or violence.” It is indeed heartening that his words ring true even to this day in the world of art, for not all rebellions need to make a hue and cry. We can make a difference with our quiet refusals too!

(Jitha Karthikeyan is an artist and curator, passionate about making art accessible to the larger public)