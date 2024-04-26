Chennai Beach–Vellore MEMU train to run till Tiruvannamalai from May 2

CHENNAI: The railway board has given the green light to extend the Chennai Beach - Vellore Cantonment MEMU fast local service up to Tiruvannamalai from May 2.

According to official documents, the MEMU local, which departs Chennai Beach at 6pm, reaches Vellore Cantonment at 9.35 pm. From May 2, the train will depart from Vellore at 9.40pm and arrive at Tiruvannamalai at 12.05 am.

Similarly, from May 3, the train will depart from Tiruvannamalai at 4am and reach Vellore Cantonment at 5.40am. The train will make stops at Pennathur, Kannamangalam, Onnupuram, Sedarampattu, Arni Road, Madimangalam and Polur stations in both directions. The train will depart from Vellore at 6pm and arrive at Chennai Beach at 9.50am, as per the usual schedule.

Official sources said a few years ago, the Tiruchy division had proposed extending the Beach-Vellore MEMU to Tiruvannamalai. However, the plan couldn’t materialise due to operational constraints.

An official said, “Special trains have already been running to Tiruvannamalai during the Pournami Girivalam festival every month. We are also planning one more train to Tiruvannamalai.”

Tiruvannamalai, home to Lord Annamalaiyar, witnesses a massive influx of devotees during Pournami Girivalam every month. During Chitra Pournami and Karthigai Deepam, the number swells to over 10 lakh, drawing pilgrims and visitors from across the state.

Since its establishment in 1989, after the partition of then North Arcot district, Tiruvannamalai has lacked direct daily train connectivity to Chennai. Residents of Tiruvannamalai town and its neighbouring villages have been relying on TNSTC buses for travel to Chennai. Those bound for New Delhi, West Bengal, and other northern districts often travel to Tindivanam or Katpadi to board trains for Chennai.